As Marathon Oil (MRO) Valuation Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding; Cutler Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, down from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 3.49M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 806,869 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.