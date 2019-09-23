As Marathon Oil (MRO) Valuation Declined, Bank Of America Has Upped by $195.32 Million Its Position; Taurus Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.13 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 40,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 260,404 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04 million, down from 300,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54M shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 6312.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 13.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 14.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201.39 million, up from 221,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 15.79M shares traded or 41.40% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46,794 shares to 149,385 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Monetary Management has invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Budros Ruhlin Roe invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stearns Fincl Serv Gp, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,912 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.24% or 56,116 shares. 2.57M were reported by Causeway Capital Mngmt. Old State Bank In stated it has 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 10,201 shares stake. Rbf Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 8,709 were accumulated by Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com owns 32,558 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 662,564 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp holds 0.22% or 1.22 million shares. 36,525 were accumulated by Weik. Gladius Cap Management LP reported 2,284 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 136,326 shares to 171,574 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 2.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).