As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $39.62 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, down from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 9.38 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Ltd Co reported 280,535 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman reported 432,526 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru owns 46,016 shares. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 12.00 million are owned by Bancshares Of America De. Fil Ltd holds 12 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.82% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Mcmillion Management holds 110,973 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.22% or 4.24M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 48,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.07% or 345,643 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 287 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 26,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Llc has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grimes And Company reported 316,531 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,574 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 4.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 5.50M shares. 1.28 million are held by Becker Capital Mgmt. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,798 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 479,718 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Co owns 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.02M shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 124,820 shares stake. Winslow Asset Management Inc invested in 198,556 shares. Moreover, Lipe & Dalton has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,159 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

