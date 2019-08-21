As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Price Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Boosted Its Stake; Tesla (TSLA) Position Maintained by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 164,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.78M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 8.22M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 200.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 321,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 481,122 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.65 million, up from 160,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.86. About 4.17M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/05/2018 – Tesla video teases unnamed vehicle under a sheet, and new Roadster accelerating; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tesla’s Ratings Reflect Significant Shortfall in the Production Rate of the Model 3 Electric Vehicle; 03/04/2018 – TSLA DOESN’T REQUIRE EQUITY/DEBT RAISE THIS YR APART FROM LINES; 30/04/2018 – Hyperloop is a super-fast ground transport method first envisioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, which promises to be faster than air travel but also cheaper; 03/04/2018 – TESLA `CRASH PUTS’ RECOMMENDED BY JPM AS TAIL RISK IS RISING; 10/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla faces scrutiny after Florida car accident; 23/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 registrations zip past rivals in California; 12/05/2018 – Waymo Hires Matthew Schwall of Tesla to Join Its Safety Unit; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Flies In New Battery-production Line To ‘gigafactory’: Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NTSB SAYS IT IS “UNCLEAR IF AUTOMATED CONTROL SYSTEM WAS ACTIVE AT TIME OF CRASH”

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at ALV, HOG, AN; Miss at PCAR & TSLA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Both Facebook And Tesla Surprise The Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla: One Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Like Marathon Oil’s Latest Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil: Decent Margins, Attractive Price/Operating Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

