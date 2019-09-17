As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Declined, Guggenheim Capital Lifted Its Position by $376,796; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Focused Investors Llc

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 147,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 627,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.21M, up from 480,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $232.53. About 784,597 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 26,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 659,390 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 632,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 8.60 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,972 shares to 90,313 shares, valued at $26.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 9,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,029 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 76 shares. Next Fincl Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 18,078 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 11,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 151,722 shares. National Pension Service reported 1.09 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arosa Mgmt LP holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 335,000 shares. Paloma Management has 29,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 12,672 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.08% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Phocas Financial accumulated 1,685 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,306 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 6,307 shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp holds 15,796 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited reported 9,961 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1St Source National Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ajo LP invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 475 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 0.62% or 24,211 shares. Endowment Mngmt Lp holds 1,220 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.17% or 433,886 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 845 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has 31,527 shares. James Inv invested in 32,365 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13,200 shares to 639,400 shares, valued at $180.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Data Dependency Emerges – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.