As Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Value Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Position by $79.34 Million; Aaon (AAON) Stock Value Rose While Capital Advisors Increased Stake by $9.79 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 105,074 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 4.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 27.20M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.45 million, down from 32.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 10.59 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,668 shares to 6,601 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 262,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,941 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aaon (AAON) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AAON Breaks Ground on New Facility in Longview – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AAON Increases Board Size and Appoints Caron Lawhorn as an Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAON H3 and V3 Series are Winners in ACHR News 2019 Dealer Design Awards – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AAON Authorizes $20 Million for Stock Buyback Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 45,700 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $39.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 241,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Marathon Oil (MRO) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winning The Marathon Race – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil: A Few Thoughts On Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

