As Marathon Oil (MRO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Holding; Cortina Asset Management Stake in Meritor (MTOR) Has Raised by $1.22 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 50,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 406,333 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 355,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 407,339 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 76,826 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 19.76M shares traded or 77.90% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 17,027 shares to 13,328 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (NYSE:BAH) by 16,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,643 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 2,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 1832 Asset Lp reported 0.06% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 12,186 shares. 4,530 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Conning holds 0.01% or 14,504 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25,092 shares. Highland Capital Lc holds 274,146 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny owns 178,333 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 0.28% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold MTOR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management owns 20,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 1.15 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.02% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 1.14M shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Huntington State Bank invested in 0% or 1 shares. Bailard holds 103,701 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 131,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Fifth Third Financial Bank has 374 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 28,548 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 403,535 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.61% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,472 shares.

More important recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Meritor expands defense portfolio after acquisition – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Meritor, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTOR) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.