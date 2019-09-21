As Marathon Oil (MRO) Market Value Declined, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Increased Position by $8.68 Million; As Boeing (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Cut by $586,040 Its Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 445.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 620,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 759,162 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, up from 139,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 10.95M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video)

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,593 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 11,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year's $3.58 per share. BA's profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

