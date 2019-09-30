As Marathon Oil (MRO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Its Position by $547,610; Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Price Rose While Westwood Management Has Boosted by $3.08 Million Its Position

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 125,562 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 39,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 28,383 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $403,000, down from 67,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 6.28M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,334 shares to 182,466 shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,819 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 100 shares. Moreover, Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.6% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Llc has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,200 shares. 25,767 are owned by Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Technology Limited owns 88,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Smithfield Communication holds 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 3,208 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Com invested in 8,865 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. 6,011 are owned by Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership. 33,356 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il. Interest Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 123,671 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,479 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.41 million for 27.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 125,357 shares to 134,357 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 551,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Ny owns 178,333 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 70,921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 10,598 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company invested in 279 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.04% or 587,038 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 1.16M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Caymus Prtnrs LP holds 10.7% or 3.43 million shares. Utd Advisers Limited reported 16,428 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bb&T accumulated 24,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Company has 278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 399,520 shares.

