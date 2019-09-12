As Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered by $897,400 Its Position; Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $3.72 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 64,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 178,333 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 242,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 11.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.03 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Marathon Oil (MRO) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 27,600 shares to 383,284 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 13,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ftb Advsrs owns 8,635 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 38,090 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Town & Country Savings Bank Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication holds 0.1% or 14,510 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 984 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Fincl reported 0% stake. Asset One Limited has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ent Financial Service Corporation reported 457 shares stake. Valley National Advisers holds 219 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 12,751 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 88,497 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 15,073 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 753,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $89.68 million for 29.57 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” on December 14, 2018, also Nypost.com with their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Iconic denim company Levi Strauss went public last week. Here’s a behind the scenes look at what a typical IPO looks like – Business Insider” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Televisa -6% as profits fall short, company stands pat on spin-offs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.