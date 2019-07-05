As Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Share Price Declined, Spirit Of America Management Lifted Holding by $995,952; Holder Everett Harris & Company Increased Nike Class B (NKE) Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 6.99 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.28M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 5.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,862 shares to 316,186 shares, valued at $60.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 108,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,869 shares, and cut its stake in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Companies Looking to Cash In on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “EU Trade Tensions Keep a Lid on Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil Prices Are in a Bear Market (Again) – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Marathon Oil Stock Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,287 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

