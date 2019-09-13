As Manulife Finl (MFC) Valuation Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Position; Enterprise Financial Services Maintains Stake in Us Bancorp New (USB)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 3.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 31.78 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.56 million, up from 28.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 949,082 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 103.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 25,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 2.59M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari holds 0.71% or 125,570 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha accumulated 474,804 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Somerset accumulated 25,690 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 519,210 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 161,990 are owned by Birch Hill Llc. Van Eck Associates owns 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 103,153 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 68,005 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.33% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Bancshares, a Alabama-based fund reported 40,959 shares. 23,491 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd. Sigma Planning reported 34,703 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Brandywine Global Management Lc has invested 0.51% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 466,486 shares stake.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,810 shares to 546 shares, valued at $34,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 233,370 shares to 5.34M shares, valued at $725.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 165,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.