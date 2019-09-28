As Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Price Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Position; Rathbone Brothers Plc Position In Adobe Systems Npv Common Stock (ADBE) Was Increased

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc Npv Common Stock (ADBE) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 256,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.53 million, up from 253,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1482.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 74,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 872,197 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19,702 shares to 106,419 shares, valued at $38.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 15,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,701 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) Stock Rose 6% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Manulife (USA) Stock Fell 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broken Blue Chip Manulife Financial Corp. Set To Rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc has 30 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru Co has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 28,758 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hm Payson &, Maine-based fund reported 5,519 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 55,978 shares. Personal Cap Advisors owns 10,852 shares. Everence Management reported 10,776 shares stake. Oppenheimer And reported 8,172 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 19,605 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Aviance Capital Partners stated it has 0.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,160 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Hawaii. North, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,110 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 50,787 shares.