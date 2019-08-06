As Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $24.50 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 5.11M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36M, down from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 1.21M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,320 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 billion, up from 10,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $266.3. About 1.05M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 570,799 shares to 737,367 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.08B for 7.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnsn&Johnsn (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,283 shares to 77,061 shares, valued at $10.77 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 97 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,432 shares, and cut its stake in Euro/Asia Ishares Index (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Communications reported 3,387 shares. Indiana Trust Invest Management reported 9,642 shares. Somerset Tru reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 2.48% or 235,157 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru accumulated 1.39% or 13,021 shares. Jcic Asset Management owns 53 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 255,735 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lourd Cap Limited Liability invested 2.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited reported 863 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management holds 0.1% or 988 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 1,226 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assocs reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Manhattan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).