As Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Declined, Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Position; Williams Cos (WMB) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Cut Its Position by $1.50 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 53,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 204,328 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 257,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 5.85M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 10.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 10.85M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.45M, down from 21.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.54 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,007 shares to 208,349 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 998,155 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 16,851 shares stake. Glob holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.65M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 630 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.4% or 29,611 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 481,394 shares. Capital Inc Ok has invested 0.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.35M shares. Rbf Lc holds 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 22,410 shares. Cleararc invested in 29,386 shares. Moreover, Kempen Management Nv has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).