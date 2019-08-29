As Manulife Finl (MFC) Shares Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $398,576; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Raised Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 73.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 24,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 58,642 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 33,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 741,386 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 21,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 137,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 115,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 679,976 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55,931 shares to 3,087 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,983 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 2.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3.47 million shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,124 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 424,503 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru reported 7,758 shares. The California-based Lpl Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Washington Bank holds 6,284 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.18% stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 13,524 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,351 shares. 244,255 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. 38,671 are held by Choate Invest. Beach Counsel Pa holds 21,785 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 1,045 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: What Stocks to Avoid Approaching Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Manulife Fund Added to CannTrust Investment Before Scandal | INN – Investing News Network” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.