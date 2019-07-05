As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wade G W & Has Increased Its Position; Camden Property Trust (Reit) (CPT) Stock Price Rose While Capital World Investors Boosted Holding

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 173,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,796 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 186,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 551,900 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (Reit) (CPT) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 375,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.36 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Camden Property Trust (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 85,021 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 34,817 shares to 689,334 shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 4.17M shares to 96.43 million shares, valued at $3.49B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).