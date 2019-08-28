As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $273.32 Million; Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $698,500; Share Price Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 5,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 47,965 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 53,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 1.08M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 17.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 47.68 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.32M, down from 64.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 1.03M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL) by 3,301 shares to 6,260 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Reit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Earnest Lc has 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.32% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 11.38M shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Btr Capital Inc stated it has 2,149 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.31% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dowling Yahnke Lc owns 28,101 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.17% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 7,425 shares. Intact Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 38,100 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.44% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 107,796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 128,539 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc accumulated 1,359 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares to 438,653 shares, valued at $105.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 609,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

