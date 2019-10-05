As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Price Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding; Cambrex (CBM) Share Price Rose While American Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.62 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 952,721 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cambrex (CBM) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 32,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 796,306 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.28 million, up from 764,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cambrex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 225,395 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 47,550 shares to 480,900 shares, valued at $27.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 15,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,630 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings by 22,945 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $51.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 25,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,434 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 107,825 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 191 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Waddell And Reed holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 148,375 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Hilton Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 2,546 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 814,705 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 6,955 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 3,400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 70,521 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 15,819 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 22,841 shares. Alphaone Service accumulated 30,393 shares. 913 are owned by Ftb. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).