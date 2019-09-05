As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Price Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised by $124.74 Million Its Stake; Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake as Stock Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,072 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 69,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.31. About 480,536 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 28.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27 million, up from 20.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 335,746 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 5,231 shares to 119,021 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation holds 27,206 shares. Canal Ins, South Carolina-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 62,706 shares. 1.79 million were reported by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. Cape Ann Bancshares stated it has 9,951 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi reported 30,773 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.29% or 294,524 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 11.63M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Brookstone holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,854 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 10.28M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc has 215,567 shares. Swiss Bank has 6.08M shares. 5,731 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Inc.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Manulife Fund Added to CannTrust Investment Before Scandal | INN – Investing News Network” on August 22, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs Talks Up Federal Review | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Q2 new business value rises 14% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $283.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.