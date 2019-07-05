As Manulife Finl (MFC) Market Value Rose, Scotia Capital Decreased Holding; Ally Finl (ALLY) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $6.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.83M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.95 million, down from 11.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 644,106 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 3.18M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $346.78 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06B for 8.59 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 290,657 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $106.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 17,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).