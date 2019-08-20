As Manulife Fincl (MFC) Stock Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Holding by $12.42 Million; Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder First Washington Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.92 Million as Shares Rose

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 338,184 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 776,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 7.84 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62M, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 659,724 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “USA Technologies overhauls management after accounting issues uncovered – Philadelphia Business Journal” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “USA Tech shakes up management, audit nearing the finish line; shares up 22% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies’ (USAT) Accounting Firm Resigns, Discloses Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement – StreetInsider.com” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why USA Technologies Shares Got Destroyed Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Vendingmarketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “USAT Named Top 10 Retail Kiosk Solution Provider By Retail CIO Outlook – VendingMarketWatch” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 24,016 shares. First Washington stated it has 2.14% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 60,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 38,844 shares. 3 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. 9,316 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Public Ltd. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Int Inc owns 36,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 222,771 are held by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Chevy Chase Incorporated owns 10,750 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 3.80 million shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 3,319 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Franklin Resources reported 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.19% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).