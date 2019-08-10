As Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Its Stake by $562,352; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding Upped by Private Capital Advisors Inc

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.47 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 64,024 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.09M shares. 162,046 are held by Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership. Atria Investments Llc owns 26,897 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Kings Point has invested 1.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). D E Shaw Inc stated it has 812,405 shares. Horizon Investments Lc has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,965 shares. Estabrook holds 6,685 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 9,362 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Franklin stated it has 3.76M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc holds 2,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

