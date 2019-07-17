As Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; General Mills Com (GIS) Holder Boston Research & Management Has Upped Stake by $677,280

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 28,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92M, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 271,142 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 816,365 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,419 shares. First Fincl In invested in 4,680 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 75,487 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 392,224 shares. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 239,688 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 14,139 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Optimum Advsrs has 720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd invested in 61,624 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 52,106 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 109,373 shares. St Johns Inv Management Co Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% or 4.63M shares in its portfolio. S&Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 174,553 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 108,899 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06B for 8.55 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.