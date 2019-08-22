As Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock Price Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered by $1.95 Million Its Position; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Valuation Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 122,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 1.73 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 93,076 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Associate invested 0.7% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windward Cap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.29% or 16,189 shares. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gamco Et Al holds 20,545 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation stated it has 3,810 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cahill Advsr Inc reported 0.18% stake. L S Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.98% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 51,382 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management owns 6,291 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,706 shares. Fragasso Group Inc owns 22,638 shares. Van Eck Corp has 29,016 shares. Insight 2811 has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,100 shares. Blackrock holds 0.38% or 60.31 million shares. South Dakota Council invested in 151,107 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.64 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 59,505 shares to 599,208 shares, valued at $44.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 166,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR).

