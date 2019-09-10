As Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Shares Declined, Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Holding; Lodge Hill Capital Boosted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 526,095 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 23/05/2018 – UNITED DECISION ON NRA WAS A SHOW OF SUPPORT TO EMPLOYEES: CEO; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Trims Capacity Growth; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines CFO Resigns After Less Than Two Years (Correct); 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati; 01/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces Collaboration with American Humane for Safe Animal Travel

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 28,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92M, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 368,914 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares to 248,008 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,833 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).