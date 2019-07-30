As Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.91 Million; Holder Gagnon Securities Has Increased Castlight Health (CSLT) Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 181,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 1.67 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 796,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 367,738 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.08B for 8.26 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY) by 1.52 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $58.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 388,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19,579 shares to 450,468 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,099 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

