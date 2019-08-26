As Mantech Intl (MANT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rk Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Holder Kepos Capital LP Cut Holding by $600,291 as Market Valuation Declined

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 165,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 235,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 71,410 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 66,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The hedge fund held 33,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 112,371 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45,603 shares to 309,699 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,936 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Mariner Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 3,828 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) or 10,280 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.02% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 33,380 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 119,795 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Etrade Cap Management Limited holds 0.01% or 5,923 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 367 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 43,428 shares. Ameritas Inv invested in 2,262 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

