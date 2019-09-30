As Manpowergroup (MAN) Stock Price Declined, Natixis Lifted Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding by $977,184 as Market Value Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 169.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 32,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 196,912 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

Natixis increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 25,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 125,773 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.15M, up from 100,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 395,330 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table)

