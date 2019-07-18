As Manpowergroup (MAN) Shares Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Position by $273.95 Million; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increases Stake in Aegion (AEGN)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 3,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,444 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.36B, down from 285,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 18,796 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 5,120 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 27 shares to 2,396 shares, valued at $374.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 409,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 39,065 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 2,000 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability, Maine-based fund reported 181 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 34,779 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Andra Ap reported 0.28% stake. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.08% or 729,649 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Brant Point Inv Llc invested in 0.29% or 27,665 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 27,031 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 16,230 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 277,727 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 5,982 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 53,282 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.05 million for 11.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

