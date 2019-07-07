As Manpowergroup (MAN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cambiar Investors Has Cut Position; Indexiq Advisors Cut Its Position in Career Education (CECO) as Market Value Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 64,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,421 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 159,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 229,493 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 14,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,138 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 56,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 335,146 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33M for 16.67 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 77,900 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 16,475 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). James Inc owns 41,265 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.01% or 3.13 million shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 12,823 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust holds 65 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.11% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 104,838 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Strs Ohio stated it has 51,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 165,505 shares to 289,402 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 193,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.04 million for 12.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 375 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 5,890 were reported by Creative Planning. 59,797 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. M&T National Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 25,096 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 12,739 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,131 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Natixis owns 100,245 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Ltd reported 9,677 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Co Incorporated invested 0.1% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust Com invested in 0.06% or 6,123 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 127,428 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 18,372 shares to 170,212 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).