As Manpowergroup (MAN) Market Valuation Declined, Boston Partners Has Decreased by $28.82 Million Its Stake; Ameren (AEE) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding by $870,598

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc analyzed 11,926 shares as the company's stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 6,460 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 18,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 2.06 million shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners analyzed 351,481 shares as the company's stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.21M, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 417,548 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $360.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night – PRNewswire" published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 21.46% or $0.53 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $114.58M for 10.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.