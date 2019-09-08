As Manning & Napier (MN) Stock Declined, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $527,600; Wesbanco Bank Has Increased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding by $778,950

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 97.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 28,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 58,460 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 29,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.47 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (MN) by 97.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 263,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.57% . The institutional investor held 533,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 269,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manning & Napier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 22,658 shares traded. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 47.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Rev $42.2M; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Charles Stamey, Jeffrey Coons, and Richard Goldberg Appointed co-CEOs; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Beth Galusha, Chief Acctg Officer and Treasurer, Is Retiring

Since August 2, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $454,580 activity. 96,928 shares were bought by PETTINELLA EDWARD J, worth $167,024 on Friday, August 2.

Another recent and important Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Manning & Napier July AUM falls 1.3% M/M – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 85,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,563 shares to 10,032 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,041 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

