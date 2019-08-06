As Manitex Intl (MNTX) Shares Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Raised Its Holding; Anheuser (BUD) Position Held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 71,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The institutional investor held 384,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 312,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 16,201 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.27. About 450,539 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 43,159 shares to 557,991 shares, valued at $106.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares to 17,840 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.