As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Valuation Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Position by $2.56 Million; Covington Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Eog Res (EOG) as Market Value Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 46,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 162,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 208,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 39,921 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 6,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,042 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 80,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 239,250 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 78.97 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Creates New Program to Advance Warehouse Robotics and Automation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates and BRP Consulting Work Together to Deliver Next-Generation Unified Commerce Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) ROE Of 71% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

