As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Valuation Rose, Btim Raised Position by $3.93 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Share Price Declined While Farmstead Capital Management Cut by $7.05 Million Its Position

Btim Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 71,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.56 million, up from 501,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 890,318 shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,978 shares to 5,129 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 7,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,877 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 19,025 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 242,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 106,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp accumulated 4,203 shares. Moreover, Global Endowment Mgmt Lp has 0.12% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 15,280 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 872,933 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 94,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Ser Automobile Association owns 27,041 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department holds 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 610 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.63% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.