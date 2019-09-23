As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Position by $3.95 Million; As Kemper Del (KMPR) Market Value Declined, Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Cut Position by $333,680

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 3,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 64,395 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 68,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 73,358 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 37.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 57,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 93,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51M, down from 151,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 207,358 shares traded. Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.11% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Hrt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 6,888 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 127,149 shares. Gargoyle Advisor stated it has 0.43% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Strs Ohio owns 3,796 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 45,357 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Com reported 145 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). King Luther Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 1.01M shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,755 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 3,706 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 134,732 shares.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.94M for 14.04 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 23,475 shares to 110,665 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 81,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $230,778 activity. Another trade for 2,600 shares valued at $195,903 was made by Holmes Kimberly A. on Friday, September 13.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8,377 shares to 256,076 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Commerce has 482 shares. Raymond James Na reported 2,987 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Regions Fin holds 0.01% or 14,472 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Limited has 1.2% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 75,794 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 123,592 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 91,573 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 47 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 1,002 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Ww Asset has invested 0.01% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bokf Na invested 0.02% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 4,551 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 10,933 shares.