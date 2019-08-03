As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Shares Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Position by $10.45 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 66 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 70 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 22,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 61,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 83,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 445,562 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,039 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 4,405 shares. Rgm Llc holds 7.51% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 2.01 million shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 29,541 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 2,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 240 shares. Aperio Grp Limited invested in 34,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica National Bank has 41,686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bamco New York holds 53,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 37,726 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 18,638 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 75.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook-style app launches in Vietnam amid tightening internet rules – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Manhattan Associates (MANH) – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in the Industry’s Top Order Management System Evaluation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 11,045 shares to 12,495 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 109,137 shares. Boltwood Cap Management has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hyman Charles D holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,980 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 123,793 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.92% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 268 shares. Winfield Associate stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 46 shares. 2,338 are owned by Cwm Llc. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 22,056 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 114,878 shares stake. Whalerock Point Limited Com reported 5,495 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 27,452 shares. Communications Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 30,531 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 285 shares to 80 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).