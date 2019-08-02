As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Lowered Holding by $1.45 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 8.78 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – Rebecca Jarvis: BREAKING: Here are the 3 Steps Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is taking in response to the Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 26,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 243,359 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, down from 269,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 194,873 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trailing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since Trump attacked the â€œZuck-Buck.â€ – Live Trading News” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The president is a no-coiner – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prtnrs Lc accumulated 65,900 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.41% stake. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.96% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 1,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lateef Management Limited Partnership owns 1,931 shares. Courage Limited Company reported 3.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invesco has invested 1.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 21,923 shares. Stanley reported 32,692 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Co accumulated 1,757 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 204,929 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corp holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.08 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0.01% or 95,482 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 9,425 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership invested in 394,790 shares. Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 173,853 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 27,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 105 shares. 643,173 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Cwm Ltd stated it has 516 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co holds 147,352 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bokf Na holds 11,161 shares.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for Eleventh Consecutive Time – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2018 Total Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.