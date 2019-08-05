As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Market Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Stake in Intuit (INTU) Has Decreased by $402,984 as Stock Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $266.5. About 723,861 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 29,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 7.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.72 million, down from 7.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 341,622 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 9,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 55,080 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Global Endowment Lp owns 15,280 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 4,650 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 94,238 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 7,160 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 76,896 shares. West Coast Lc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Clearbridge Lc stated it has 694 shares. Zacks Investment Management owns 115,196 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 55,151 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 37,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 16,929 shares. Captrust Fin owns 1,041 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,532 shares to 119,165 shares, valued at $46.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 72.93 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Limited Liability has 13,326 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 825 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 265,591 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Everence holds 6,400 shares. Haverford Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 732,585 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 9,927 shares in its portfolio. Private Na owns 1,958 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 0.06% or 2,461 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability reported 31,679 shares stake. Agf Investments has invested 0.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has 6.66% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Assetmark holds 442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amica Mutual Ins Company accumulated 8,042 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kddi Corp Adr (KDDIY) by 161,974 shares to 790,662 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 66,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).