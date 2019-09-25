As Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stock Value Rose, Rgm Capital Has Lowered by $11.46 Million Its Holding; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $658,764; Stock Price Declined

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 166,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.61 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 340,890 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 213,106 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Medical Inc.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 75.14 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.