As Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rgm Capital Lowered Its Stake by $11.46 Million; Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Declined While Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $718,068

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 166,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.61M, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 249,959 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 55,290 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, up from 46,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 4.63 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) by 2,800 shares to 7,287 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 26,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,450 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,000 were reported by Fincl Mngmt Pro. Alethea Ltd Liability stated it has 5,334 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 3,391 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ariel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.52M shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability holds 9.32 million shares or 5.56% of its portfolio. South State has 14,967 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation invested in 0.15% or 3,688 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 662,289 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Korea Inv Corp has 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 9,189 are owned by Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,266 shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 75.62 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0% or 9,217 shares. Transamerica Advsr invested in 0.02% or 1,593 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 261,705 shares. World Asset Mgmt has 3,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Management reported 104,252 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 25,400 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 14,834 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort LP accumulated 9,467 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated reported 0.03% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Amer Capital Mgmt Inc invested 4.08% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Csat Inv Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 88 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 276,798 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 505,040 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $63.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Medical Inc by 708,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.