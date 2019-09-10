As Manhattan Associates (MANH) Share Price Rose, Geode Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Macys (M) Stock Price Declined, Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted by $4.99 Million Its Holding

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 18.68M shares traded or 68.34% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive, says former Macy’s CEO; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 157,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 876,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.29M, up from 718,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 497,002 shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 13,598 shares to 432,416 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Delivers Prescription for Chemist Warehouse Group’s Inventory Success – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates and BRP Consulting Work Together to Deliver Next-Generation Unified Commerce Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for Eleventh Consecutive Time – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.