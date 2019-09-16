As Manhattan Associates (MANH) Market Value Rose, Holder Rgm Capital Has Decreased by $11.46 Million Its Position; Fir Tree Holding In Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Was Lifted

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 4.78M shares traded or 121.69% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 166,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.61 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 570,993 shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares to 477,384 shares, valued at $103.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 505,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Medical Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 9,425 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.47% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 1.28M shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.05% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Natixis accumulated 8,319 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 53,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 278,416 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Asset Mngmt owns 3,709 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 18,793 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 93,927 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 7.13 million shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 113,572 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 38,081 shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $16.95M for 74.98 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 30,042 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 16.64 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Macquarie Gru reported 177,044 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 8,413 shares. Old Commercial Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hamlin Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2.98 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 12,465 shares. Fil reported 3.64 million shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 134,579 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Three Peaks Llc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 160,913 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.68M shares. Kepos Capital LP has 300,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 128 shares. Stifel owns 15,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T..

