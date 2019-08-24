As Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Stock Price Declined, Clark Estates Has Upped Its Position; Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $2.87 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 68,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.50M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 65,103 shares traded or 39.87% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 14,308 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 67,040 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 22,792 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 88,036 shares. Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 10 shares. Bamco Ny owns 1.09% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 13.35 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 65,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 176 shares. 46,310 are held by Kj Harrison And Prtnrs. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 47 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Communications Ma has invested 0.01% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.8% or 178,285 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 351 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 79,561 shares to 574,359 shares, valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 35,532 shares to 6,445 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 24,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,972 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).