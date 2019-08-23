As Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Share Value Declined, Spark Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $319,675; Meritage Group LP Trimmed Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $12.85 Million as Stock Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 16,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 42,600 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 25,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 32,026 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.35. About 394,266 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Aa2 Issuer Rating To Rogers, Ar; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects That EagleClaw Will Maintain Adequate Liquidity; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To $100m Nyc Tfa Future Tax-secured Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First Time Baa3 Rating To Peru Lng; Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RAISED MEDIUM-TERM PRICE BAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO $45-$65/BARREL AS OPEC-LED PRODUCTION RESTRAINT, DEMAND GROWTH LEAD TO LOWER GLOBAL INVENTORIES; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS STARS GROUP’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ideal Standard’s Pdr, Appending The “/Ld” Designation, As Well As The Ca Cfr Following Distressed Exchange; Outlook Changed To Stable; 04/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says Poland’s Credit Profile Reflects Robust Economic Growth, Despite Institutional Challenges

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 30,730 shares to 40,370 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,000 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 0% or 47 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Prelude Management Llc accumulated 386 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 71 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd accumulated 10.94M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 5,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Kj Harrison & Prns holds 0.31% or 46,310 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Gru holds 800 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 37,424 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 10 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 67,040 shares.

