As Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) Stock Price Declined, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Lowered by $333,540 Its Stake; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 52,181 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 104,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.00M, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 4.70 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,585 shares to 30,085 shares, valued at $56.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Lc owns 6,407 shares. Invesco Limited reported 87,735 shares. 12,216 were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 85,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Llc has 0.01% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 594,037 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 26,822 shares. Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 14,150 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 159,755 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Morgan Stanley owns 171,387 shares. State Street Corp reported 22,374 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 3,833 shares. Lindsell Train Limited invested 3.43% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 5,438 shares.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manchester United: A Mild Q1 2019 That Needs To Be Followed By Impressive Performance On The Field. – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manchester United’s Stock Is Overstretched – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Manchester United’s (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Deserve to Gain 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.