As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Lowered Stake by $745,736; Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 10,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,512 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, up from 156,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 2,451 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management invested in 38,951 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Guyasuta Advisors has invested 1.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marco owns 112,242 shares. Voya Management Ltd invested in 0.09% or 349,623 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,746 shares. The California-based Personal Advsr has invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Mkts invested in 196,942 shares. Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 924,458 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Fin Counselors reported 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First National Tru Communication owns 16,652 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il holds 83,475 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas owns 144,962 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crossvault Capital Management has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,450 shares. 72,062 are owned by Covington Capital Management.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 23,935 shares to 64,684 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,249 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 44.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.