As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Stock Price Rose, Bandera Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $745,736; Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Holding in Franklin Res (BEN) as Valuation Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 112,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 329,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 1.11M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 1,177 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,946 shares to 389,403 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 231,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 reported 0.44% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Abrams Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 9.1% or 9.77M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 47,042 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 283,509 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 126,736 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 541,985 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.16% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pnc Grp Inc Inc reported 114,329 shares. 32,354 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt. Polaris Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.7% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ameriprise invested in 0.03% or 2.12M shares.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,691 for 45.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 20,200 shares. 20,744 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,014 shares. Bandera Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 0.58% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 110,408 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 6,016 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 22,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Inv Management has 0.48% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 28,431 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn Inc owns 301,220 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 500 shares. Wynnefield has invested 12.45% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). 939,335 were accumulated by Cove Street Cap Lc. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 18,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

