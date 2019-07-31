As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Share Value Rose, Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $745,736; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328 as Market Valuation Rose

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 28,481 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 8,803 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,866 for 45.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 22,613 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 6,016 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 10,330 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 18,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Bandera Partners Limited Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 110,408 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Zpr Investment Mgmt reported 0.48% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Polar Asset Mngmt Partners Incorporated holds 301,220 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wynnefield Cap Inc holds 12.45% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 3.08 million shares. Blackrock holds 20,744 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 500 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 20,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cove Street Llc holds 0.98% or 939,335 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.